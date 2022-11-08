Medical Minute: Movement Snacks And Your Health

Tuesday, November 8th 2022, 5:05 pm
Another good way to lower stress is by working out.
Experts recommend 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week to stay healthy, but squeezing in exercise with a busy schedule may seem impossible.
Now, research suggests you may not need a full workout to get all the health benefits of one.
News 9's Robin Marsh has more in Tuesday's Medical Minute.
