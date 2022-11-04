Jocelyn Alo Joining OKC Spark

Friday, November 4th 2022, 5:10 am
Oklahoma City's newest professional team will welcome a familiar player back to the diamond.
Fresh off a record-setting, and championship-winning season with the Oklahoma Sooners, Jocelyn Alo is now a member of the Oklahoma City Spark.
Alo and the Spark will make their debut in the Women's Professional Fastpitch league next year.
November 4th, 2022
November 4th, 2022
November 3rd, 2022
October 28th, 2022
November 5th, 2022
November 4th, 2022
November 4th, 2022
November 4th, 2022