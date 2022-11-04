Jocelyn Alo Joining OKC Spark


Friday, November 4th 2022, 5:10 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City's newest professional team will welcome a familiar player back to the diamond.

Fresh off a record-setting, and championship-winning season with the Oklahoma Sooners, Jocelyn Alo is now a member of the Oklahoma City Spark.

Alo and the Spark will make their debut in the Women's Professional Fastpitch league next year.
