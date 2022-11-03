Thunder Face Off Against Denver Thursday

By: News 9

The Thunder are looking for their fifth-straight win at 7 p.m. Thursday as the Denver Nuggets come to Oklahoma City.

Denver came out on top in the last match-up on Oct. 22, winning 122 to 117.

Despite this, the Thunder are eager to come out on top this time as the team seems to have found its footing, with star player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being named the Western Conference Player of the Week.