OU Returns From Bye Week As Cowboys Travel To Kansas State


Friday, October 28th 2022, 7:02 am

By: News 9


While the Sooners return from the bye week to play Iowa State in Ames, the Cowboys travel to Manhattan to take on the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Sooners won their first conference game against Kansas two weeks ago, and are looking for another win against the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday.

The Sooners-Cyclones game kicks off at 11 a.m.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys, coming off a win against the Texas Longhorns, are looking for a win against fellow-ranked Big 12 member Kansas State.

That game starts at 2:30 p.m.
