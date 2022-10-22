WATCH: Beyond The Bell, Episode 12 (Oct. 22, 2022): Oklahoma's CareerTech


Saturday, October 22nd 2022, 12:03 pm

By: News 9, News On 6


Oklahoma’s CareerTech connects students and businesses with training for rewarding careers.

Their innovative approach to education and career development prepares students to enter the state’s world-class workforce and to succeed in not only the workplace, but in education and in life.

Learn about Oklahoma’s educational crown jewel during this week's Beyond the Bell.

﻿Brought to you by Every Kid Counts Oklahoma (EKCO).
