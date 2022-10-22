WATCH: Beyond The Bell, Episode 12 (Oct. 22, 2022): Oklahoma's CareerTech

Saturday, October 22nd 2022, 12:03 pm
Oklahoma’s CareerTech connects students and businesses with training for rewarding careers.
Their innovative approach to education and career development prepares students to enter the state’s world-class workforce and to succeed in not only the workplace, but in education and in life.
Learn about Oklahoma’s educational crown jewel during this week's Beyond the Bell.
Brought to you by Every Kid Counts Oklahoma (EKCO).
October 22nd, 2022
October 23rd, 2022
October 23rd, 2022
October 23rd, 2022
October 23rd, 2022
October 23rd, 2022
October 23rd, 2022
October 23rd, 2022