By: News 9

Athlete Of The Week: Xavier Robinson

Our Athlete of the Week helped Carl Albert continue it's dominance over Bishop McGuinness on the gridiron.

Running back Xavier Robinson averaged more than 10 yards per carry in the Titans 31-24 win over the Irish.

The junior racked up 214 yards and scored 4 touchdowns. Carl Albert hasn't lost to McGuinness since 2016.