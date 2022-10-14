OU Hosting Kansas While OSU Travels To TCU

By: News 9

After an utterly humiliating loss for the Sooners and a nail-biting win for the Cowboys, both teams are looking for improvement on Saturday.

After suffering the worst blowout loss in program history against the Texas Longhorns in Dallas last week, losing 49-0, the Sooners are looking for a dramatic improvement against the Kansas Jayhawks in Norman.

The Jayhawks, by contrast, are having the season Sooner fans were dreaming of in August, suffering their first and only loss against Texas Christian by only a single score last week, putting them at 5-1 for the season.

On the bright side for the Sooners, quarterback Dillon Gabriel will be returning after a two-week hiatus after an injury he received playing against Texas Christian.

Speaking of Texas Christian, the Oklahoma State Cowboys will be heading to Fort Worth this weekend to take on the Horned Frogs, who are also undefeated for the season thus far.

Oklahoma State won 41-31 against the Texas Tech Red Raiders last week, after being down 24-20 at the end of the first half.

Both teams are looking for wins in a surprisingly competitive Big 12 Conference this year.