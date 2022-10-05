Oklahoma City Public Schools Cancels Classes For Nov. 8

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Public Schools announced that it will cancel classes on November 8, 2022.

The district's board of education approved the change to its calendar earlier this week.

As a result of the change, OKCPS said April 7, 2023 will now be an instructional day.

November 8 also happens to be Election Day. One of the important races on the ballot will be the race for state superintendent.

Republican candidate Ryan Walters, the state's secretary of education, will face Democratic candidate Jena Nelson.

Nelson is an Oklahoma City Public Schools teacher.