Former OU Standout Football Player, Pro Bowler Tommie Harris Arrested In Downtown OKC

By: News 9

-

Former Oklahoma Sooner standout Tommie Harris was arrested for refusing to leave The Omni Hotel Sunday night in downtown Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City police said Harris refused to return to his room from the bar.

Officers were called and arrested Harris for trespassing. He was released a few hours later.

Authorities also released body camera video of his arrest.

"Make sure Governor Stitt know (sic) I'm here," Harris said, in part.

The police report claimed Harris said to the officers "they didn't know who they were messing with and would be fired by the Governor."

Harris was a two-time All-American defensive tackle at OU and a three-time Pro Bowler in the NFL.



