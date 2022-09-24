By: News 9, News On 6

WATCH: Beyond The Bell, Episode 10 (September 24, 2022): Teaching Learning Differences

Join Scott Mitchell and Ryan Welton as we explore the challenges of serving students with learning differences.

How can schools properly identify these students and get them access to varying opportunities and scholarships?

Plus, we’ll spotlight the innovative schools teaching this unique population.

Brought to you by Every Kid Counts Oklahoma (ECKO).

Guests include: