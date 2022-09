By: News 9

The Moore War: Westmoore Takes Down Moore, 27-17

The Moore War was won by the 'road' team this time around.

The Westmoore Jaguars took care of business against the Moore Tigers, 27-17 on Friday night.

Westmoore moves to 3-2 on the season. They face Jenks next week.

Moore suffers their first loss of the season, falling to 3-1.