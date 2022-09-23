OU Prepares For Conference Play While OSU Has First Bye Week


Friday, September 23rd 2022, 5:53 am

By: News 9


The Sooners kick off against the Kansas State Wildcats at 7 p.m. Saturday in Norman, while the Cowboys have their season's first bye week.

The Sooners held back the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a 49-14 victory. The Cowboys defeated the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions in spectacular fashion in a 63-7 win.

Although the Cowboys get a break on Saturday, their first game of conference play on Oct. 1 is against fellow top 25 member Baylor.
