Torp’s Tailgate: Southmoore vs Broken Arrow

Thursday, September 22nd 2022, 6:08 pm
Torp’s Tailgate is back and this week Karl is in Moore, where the Southmoore Saber Cats are taking on Broken Arrow Tigers!
The Saber Cats are looking to win their first game since week 1 against a winless Broken Arrow team that narrowly fell to Owasso in their last game.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Moore Schools Stadium.
