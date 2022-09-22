Crews Respond To Head On Collision On I-40 Eastbound


Wednesday, September 21st 2022, 10:13 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Emergency crews responded to a head on collision on I-40 eastbound on Wednesday evening.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on I-40 near MLK.

Two people were taken to local hospitals.

Three puppies in one of the vehicles died, according to OHP.

OHP advises people to avoid the area. The roadway is completely blocked.

This is a developing story.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News On 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 21st, 2022

September 22nd, 2022

September 22nd, 2022

September 22nd, 2022

Top Headlines

September 22nd, 2022

September 22nd, 2022

September 22nd, 2022

September 22nd, 2022