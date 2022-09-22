By: News 9

Crews Respond To Head On Collision On I-40 Eastbound

-

Emergency crews responded to a head on collision on I-40 eastbound on Wednesday evening.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on I-40 near MLK.

Two people were taken to local hospitals.

Three puppies in one of the vehicles died, according to OHP.

OHP advises people to avoid the area. The roadway is completely blocked.

This is a developing story.



