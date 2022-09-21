Links Mentioned On Sept. 21, 2022

Wednesday, September 21st 2022, 3:12 am
Links Mentioned during News 9's newscasts on Sept. 21, 2022.
How To Submit A 'Call For Projects Form' With ODOT
The Transportation Alternatives (TA) Set-Aside, formally known as Transportation Alternatives Program or TAP, from the Surface Transportation Block Grant(STBG) Program provides funding for a variety of transportation projects that prioritize safety, comfort, and connectivity to destinations for all people who use the street network such as pedestrian and bicycle facilities; construction of turnouts, overlooks, and viewing areas; community improvements such as historic preservation and vegetation management; environmental mitigation related to stormwater and habitat connectivity; recreational trails; safe routes to school projects; and vulnerable road user safety assessments.
For more information on the form, click here.
