Tuesday, September 20th 2022, 6:09 am

By: News 9

A cold front arrives just in time for the first day of fall. This front moves in tomorrow night and we will feel the impacts on Thursday.

Looking for upper 90s and low 100s today. Sunny skies expected with southwest winds. Tomorrow record highs are in jeopardy as well.

This late summer heatwave continues today. Highs closer to records than normal. Thursday highs will be in the 70s and 80s along and north of I-40. Still feeling like summer in southern Oklahoma Thursday.