Law Enforcement Searching For Business Thief After String Of Break Ins

Tuesday, September 13th 2022, 9:04 pm

Law enforcement is looking for the people responsible for a string of business break-ins in Oklahoma and Pottawatomie counties.

A restaurant manager in Shawnee said the monetary loss was something no business could afford.

“This is a small business and I know it is hard for them to make their quota every week,” said Shania Gonzalez, a manager at Tacos El Patron.

Video from the restaurant on September 4 captured a man who forced his way into Tacos El Patron by shattering the business’ front door.

“He comes straight across MacArthur, runs and chunks the rock through the door,” said Patron.

Wearing a Kansas City hoodie, the burglar was captured crawling around the restaurant at 2:45 a.m. The burglar immediately searched areas where cash was stored.

“He knows where the money was, went straight there, didn't search for anything else, knew exactly where to go,” said Gonzalez.

That pattern was repeated in a number of other burglaries.

According to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, the burglar stayed low to avoid any motion detectors.

“It really makes you wonder, how is it that he has all this knowledge over all of these different businesses?” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said the burglar stole a few hundred dollars and a bottle of liquor. Unknowingly, she said he also took her sense of security.

“You always trust who you have in your building, who you have employed, you don't want to assume they would do anything to that extent,” said Gonzalez.

Tacos El Patron is offering a reward for any information that leads to an arrest.



