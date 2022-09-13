Polling Results: Taxes

Tuesday, September 13th 2022, 5:43 am

By: News 9

As we get closer to election day, we are getting a better picture at where Oklahomans stand on big issues.

In our latest, exclusive News 9 poll, we quizzed around 400 likely Oklahoma voters about taxes.

We asked whether the state should eliminate the personal income tax to compete with other states.

Roughly 59% agreed we should, while 31% are not in favor of ending that tax.

We then asked if voters were willing to pay higher sales tax in exchange for no income tax. 37% said this would be acceptable, but 49% thought otherwise.

In addition, 71% said they disagree when asked if it was worth paying higher property taxes if you don't have to pay income tax.

More polling results will be posted later today on News9.com and the News 9 app.















