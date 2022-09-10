Pokes' Richardson Talks About Dad's Influence On Football

Saturday, September 10th 2022, 12:33 pm

By: News 9

The first score in Oklahoma State's 58-44 win over Central Michigan in Week 1 of the 2022 college football season was from John Paul Richardson, the sophomore from Texas.

His father was Bucky Richardson, former quarterback at Texas A&M. Bucky even played a few seasons in the NFL.

So, it's only natural that John Paul has some football skills.

"I guess my dad obviously, he's had a pretty big impact on me growing up. Growing up in a football background, going to A&M games and just looking up to those guys, wanting to be in their position one day. I couldn't be happier to be here. I love Stillwater, love this environment, love Boone Pickens, love everything about this place," Richardson said.