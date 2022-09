Tuesday, August 30th 2022, 6:22 pm

By: News 9

Student Of The Week: Claire Cornmesser

We'd like to recognize Claire Cornmesser as our Student of the Week!

Claire is an 11th grader at Edmond Memorial.

She plays soccer and is a member of the National Honor Society.

She's also on the board for the Oklahoma Hall of Fame and Citizens Caring for Children.