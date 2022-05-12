Three-Vehicle Collision Causes Gas Line Hit In NW OKC

Thursday, May 12th 2022, 12:53 pm

By: News 9

A three-vehicle accident ruptured a gas line late Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City.

The accident and gas line rupture happened near Northwest 164th Street and North Western Avenue.

Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene around noon Thursday where natural gas appeared to be spewing into the air.

One person involved in the accident was transported to the hospital, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Fire crews on the scene said the gas has been turned off on the meter that got ruptured in the accident.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the intersection, if possible.

