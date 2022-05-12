×
Watch Live: News 9 This Morning
×
Watch Our Special: Southern Hills, The PGA Returns
×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@12PM
LIVE
NOW
71°
Feels like 76°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
Thursday Forecast
Join the conversation (
)
Wednesday, May 11th 2022, 9:15 pm
By:
David Payne
Thursday Forecast
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for May 12, 2022.
More Like This
Thursday Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for May 12, 2022.
Thursday Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for May 12, 2022.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
David Payne
News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your Wednesday evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
David Payne
News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your Wednesday evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Lacey's 9 a.m. Wednesday Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. Forecast for May 11, 2022.
Lacey's 9 a.m. Wednesday Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. Forecast for May 11, 2022.
Lacey's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Wednesday Morning Forecast for May, 11 2022.
Lacey's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Wednesday Morning Forecast for May, 11 2022.
View More Stories
More Like This
Thursday Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for May 12, 2022.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
David Payne
News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your Wednesday evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Lacey's 9 a.m. Wednesday Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. Forecast for May 11, 2022.
Lacey's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Wednesday Morning Forecast for May, 11 2022.
Wednesday Morning Forecast With Jed Castles
Jed Castles
News 9 weather expert Jed Castles has a look at your Wednesday morning Oklahoma City weather forecast.
Wednesday Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for May 11, 2022.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Ukraine To Hold First War Crimes Trial Of Captured Russian
Associated Press
Ukraine’s top prosecutor disclosed plans Wednesday for the first war crimes trial of a captured Russian soldier, as fighting raged in the east and south and the Kremlin left open the possibility of annexing a corner of the country it seized early in the invasion.
Ukraine To Hold First War Crimes Trial Of Captured Russian
Associated Press
Ukraine’s top prosecutor disclosed plans Wednesday for the first war crimes trial of a captured Russian soldier, as fighting raged in the east and south and the Kremlin left open the possibility of annexing a corner of the country it seized early in the invasion.
Justices To Meet For 1st Time Since Leak Of Draft Roe Ruling
Associated Press
The Supreme Court’s nine justices will gather in private for their first scheduled meeting since the leak of a draft opinion that would overrule Roe v. Wade and sharply curtail abortion rights in roughly half the states.
Justices To Meet For 1st Time Since Leak Of Draft Roe Ruling
Associated Press
The Supreme Court’s nine justices will gather in private for their first scheduled meeting since the leak of a draft opinion that would overrule Roe v. Wade and sharply curtail abortion rights in roughly half the states.
Soldier Dies After Being Attacked By Bear On Base In Alaska
CBS News
A U.S. Army soldier died of injuries sustained in a bear attack Tuesday in Alaska.
Soldier Dies After Being Attacked By Bear On Base In Alaska
CBS News
A U.S. Army soldier died of injuries sustained in a bear attack Tuesday in Alaska.
House Votes To Allow Staffers To Unionize
CBS News
The House passed a resolution Tuesday night allowing congressional staff to unionize, approving the measure by a party-line vote of 217 to 202.
House Votes To Allow Staffers To Unionize
CBS News
The House passed a resolution Tuesday night allowing congressional staff to unionize, approving the measure by a party-line vote of 217 to 202.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Ukraine To Hold First War Crimes Trial Of Captured Russian
Associated Press
Ukraine’s top prosecutor disclosed plans Wednesday for the first war crimes trial of a captured Russian soldier, as fighting raged in the east and south and the Kremlin left open the possibility of annexing a corner of the country it seized early in the invasion.
Justices To Meet For 1st Time Since Leak Of Draft Roe Ruling
Associated Press
The Supreme Court’s nine justices will gather in private for their first scheduled meeting since the leak of a draft opinion that would overrule Roe v. Wade and sharply curtail abortion rights in roughly half the states.
Soldier Dies After Being Attacked By Bear On Base In Alaska
CBS News
A U.S. Army soldier died of injuries sustained in a bear attack Tuesday in Alaska.
House Votes To Allow Staffers To Unionize
CBS News
The House passed a resolution Tuesday night allowing congressional staff to unionize, approving the measure by a party-line vote of 217 to 202.
Social Security Checks Could Jump 8.6%, Biggest Hike Since 1981, Expert Says
CBS News
Seniors and other people who rely on Social Security benefits could next year see their biggest cost-of-living adjustment since 1981, with an advocacy group for older Americans forecasting an 8.6% hike.
Carvana Fires 2,500 Workers, Some Via Zoom
CBS News
Carvana, blaming a "recession" in auto sales, said it is cutting 2,500 jobs and informed some workers of the layoffs via Zoom. The online car retailer also sent an email to workers from CEO Ernie Garcia III that said most of the cuts would be in the company's operations division.
View More Stories