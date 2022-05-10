Members Of Oklahoma Congressional Delegation Speak On Record Inflation Numbers

Tuesday, May 10th 2022, 12:42 pm

On the day that gas prices hit a new all-time high in the United States, $3.47 per gallon, President Biden acknowledged that families are hurting and said he wanted Americans to know that he is taking inflation very seriously, mentioning it is his top domestic priority.

In a speech at the White House, the president explained that there are two leading causes of the current high inflation, now at 8.5%.

“The first cause of inflation is a once-in-a-century pandemic,” said Biden. “Not only did it shut down the global economy, it threw the supply chains and demand completely out of whack.”

Second, Biden says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has further disrupted the global economy and has particularly pushed fuel prices higher.

“We saw in March that 60% of the inflation that month was due to price increases at the pump,” Biden stated.

The president said the war is also causing food prices to go up, as Ukraine is one of the world’s leading exporters of wheat.

Members of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation, however, put the brunt of the blame for the highest inflation in 40 years on Biden himself.

They consistently point to the passage of the America Rescue Plan shortly after he took office as the leading cause.

“Clearly, you can point back to the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package that was passed very quickly after President Biden took office and pushing the Democrats to do so,” said Rep. Kevin Hern (R-OK1) in a recent interview, “When there was still $1.2 trillion that had not been spent in the economy,” Hern continued.