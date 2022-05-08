Sooners Even Series At TCU

Saturday, May 7th 2022, 9:15 pm

By: OU Athletics

Peyton Graham drove in three runs and Diego Muniz and Wallace Clark each tallied two RBIs to lead the Oklahoma baseball team to an 11-7 win at TCU Saturday afternoon at Lupton Stadium.

OU's victory evened the series and set up a rubber game at 1 p.m. Sunday.

For the second straight game the Sooners (28-17, 10-7 Big 12) took a 3-0 lead, but kept adding on Saturday, building leads of 6-0 and 10-2 before making it 11-4 in the seventh. OU scored three runs in the third and fifth innings and four runs in the sixth.

Oklahoma registered seven hits and took advantage of 13 walks and four hit batters in the game. The 17 total free passes were a season high, and the 13 walks tied the most drawn by OU hitters this season. TCU (28-17, 13-7 Big 12) scored all of its runs on home runs.

"David Sandlin really set the tone, and our defense turned some big double plays in there for him," Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson said. "Our offense just kept adding one, which was really good."

Sandlin (5-2) struck out three and walked one over 5.2 innings. Chazz Martinez got the final out of the sixth and closed out the game with 3.1 innings to earn his first save of the season. TCU starter Marcelo Perez (4-2) took the loss.

Peyton Graham, who went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, singled in the first two runs and scored on an error after stealing third base in the third inning. He tripled home another run in the sixth. Wallace Clark drove in two runs on a base hit in the fifth inning and Diego Muniz brought in runs on a groundout in the fifth and a sacrifice squeeze bunt in the sixth inning.

After Graham's RBI triple in the sixth inning scored John Spikerman, Tredaway singled home Graham. Crooks doubled into the left field corner to bring in Blake Robertson, and Muniz squeezed home Tredaway to make the score 10-2. OU added one more run in the seventh inning when Kendall Pettis walked, stole second, was balked to third and scored on a wild pitch.

The Horned Frogs made it 6-2 in the fifth inning on a two-run home run by Tommy Sacco and 10-4 in the sixth on a two-run homer by Luke Boyers. Sacco hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning.

Oklahoma collected five steals in the game and now has 108 this season. That is the most stolen bases by an OU team since 1989 (168 steals).