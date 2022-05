Wednesday, May 4th 2022, 8:23 am

By: News 9

(EDITOR'S NOTE: As of an 8:21 a.m. update on May 4th, power has been restored to the affected areas with zero reported outages on Edmond Electric's outage map.)

-------------------------

A lightning strike in Edmond has caused over 5,900 customers to be without power Wednesday morning.

At this time, crews are working to repair the outage and predict an estimated restoration time of around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

You can see the City of Edmond's statement on the outage here.