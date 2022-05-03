Storms Wind Down For Central Oklahoma, Clean-Up Begins

Monday, May 2nd 2022, 10:46 pm

By: News 9

Storms rolled across Oklahoma on Monday causing damage in portions of the state.

From Cyril to Seminole, families, business owners and officials will be evaluating damage and cleaning up.

The News 9 Team was spread out across the state collecting video of storms and surveying damage.

Stay with News 9 This Morning as we get a better look.





UPDATE 9:58 p.m. | Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Carter and Pontotoc County until 10:45 p.m.

UPDATE 9:56 p.m. | Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hughes County until 10:45 p.m.

UPDATE 9:26 p.m. | A Tornado Warning has been issued for Pontotoc County until 10 p.m.

UPDATE 9:26 p.m. | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Carter, Jefferson, Love and Murray counties until 10:30 p.m.

UPDATE 9:14 p.m. | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Hughes, Murray, Pontotoc and Seminole counties until 10 p.m.

UPDATE 8:50 p.m. | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Carter, Garvin, Jefferson, Murray, Pontotoc and Stephens counties until 9:30 p.m.

UPDATE 8:41 p.m. | A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Love County until 2 a.m. Tuesday.

UPDATE 8:23 p.m. | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Garvin, Hughes, McClain, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie and Seminole counties until 9:15 p.m.

UPDATE 8:22 p.m. | A Tornado Warning has been issued for Hughes and Seminole counties until 8:45 p.m.

UPDATE 8:21 p.m. | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Carter, Comanche, Garvin, Grady, McClain, Murray, Pontotoc and Stephens counties until 9 p.m.

UPDATE 8:11 p.m. | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Okfuskee County until 9 p.m.

UPDATE 7:55 p.m. | The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado near Seminole.

UPDATE 7:43 p.m. | A Tornado Warning has been issued for Seminole and Pottawatomie counties until 8:30 p.m.

UPDATE 7:42 p.m. | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Cleveland, Comanche, Garvin, Grady, McClain and Stephens counties until 8:30 p.m.

UPDATE 7:36 p.m. | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Garvin, Hughes, Lincoln, McClain, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie and Seminole counties until 8:15 p.m.

UPDATE 7:34 p.m. | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Okfuskee County until 8:15 p.m.

UPDATE 7:32 p.m. | A Tornado Watch has been issued for Carter, Murray and Pontotoc counties until 10 p.m.

UPDATE 6:05 p.m. | According to the National Weather Service, there is a confirmed tornado in Pawnee, Oklahoma.

UPDATE 5:33 p.m. | A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Canadian, Kingfisher and Logan counties until 8:30 p.m.

UPDATE 5:28 p.m. | Tornado Warning for Caddo and Grady County until 6:15 p.m.

UPDATE 4:58 p.m. | Tornado Watch for Comanche, Garvin, Jefferson and Stephens County until 10 p.m.

UPDATE 4:14 p.m. | News 9 Tornado Warning near Omega.

UPDATE 2:10 p.m. | Tornado Watch for Alfalfa, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Custer, Dewey, Garfield, Grady, Hughes, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Major, Noble, Okfuskee, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Washita, Woods and Woodward County until 10 p.m.

Strong storms are expected across the state on Monday.

Threats include large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes. The highest threat for tornadoes will be across northern Oklahoma.

The threat will be the strongest during the first several hours of initiation ahead of the front and dryline.

A squall line will develop late in the afternoon and evening producing large hail, damaging wind and a lower tornado threat.

The Oklahoma City metro can expect to see powerful storms between 6 and 8 p.m.

Stay with the News 9 Weather Experts on-air, online and on social media for the latest watches, warnings and models.