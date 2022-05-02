OKCPS Seeks Community Input Regarding Bond Proposal

Monday, May 2nd 2022, 12:15 pm

(EDITOR'S NOTE - 5/2/22 - 12:09 p.m. Update: The OKCPS Bond Community Meeting at Southeast High School on Monday has been canceled due to potential severe weather.)

Oklahoma City Public Schools is asking for public input on an upcoming bond proposal to help improve the district.

That first community forum will be at 5:45 p.m. Monday at Southeast High School.

It is an opportunity for the community to give input on what the bond could look like once it's finalized in July.

One thing Superintendent Sean McDaniel has said is that this bond will be bigger than 2016's $180,000,000 bond.

And if this year's bond does pass, it would require a tax increase.

With the overall goal of competing against schools across the state, the bond committee says the proposal could add new buses, technology, textbooks and even a multi-purpose center that multiple schools could use.

"Bond elections aren't just about building new buildings. They are also about operating a school district," said McDaniel. "We have to have technology, school buses and textbooks."

There is a second forum Tuesday night at Douglass High School, at 5:45 p.m.

The community can also take an online survey from the district on this bond.

The district says the goal is for the bond to be part of the November 8th general election.

You can view the OKCPS bond survey by clicking here.