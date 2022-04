Sunday, April 24th 2022, 1:35 pm

By: News 9

Two runners with current ties to Oklahoma State University crossed the finish line first at the 2022 Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon Sunday.

On the men's side, OSU doctoral student Bryant Keirns took first prize with a time of 2:24.52.

OSU assistant professor McKale Montgomery took home the crown with a time of 2:41.06.

Montgomery's 2:41.06 time is not only a new marathon record. Sunday's win is Montogomery's second win in the marathon.

She also won the Memorial Marathon in 2013.