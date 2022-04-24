VIDEO: Storm Tracker Sees Power Flashes, Possible Tornado In SE OKC

Weather Warnings For NE Oklahoma Expire, More Potential On Sunday

Severe weather moved across NE Oklahoma on Saturday, bringing heavy rains, lighting, hail and thunder to most of Green Country. These storms, which produced more severe weather on the western side of the state, prompted multiple counties into Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Tornado Watches, Flood Watches and a few Tornado Warnings throughout the day and into the night. As of midnight on Sunday, all the severe weather notices have expired as a Flood Watch covers the vast majority of NE Oklahoma un