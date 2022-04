Thursday, April 21st 2022, 9:26 pm

By: News 9

Thursday's Amazing Oklahoman is a man who has been writing about Amazing Oklahomans from before statehood.

A celebration for John Dwyer's book The Oklahomans Volume 2 was held Thursday at the Okalahoma History Center.

That's where Dwyers's long hours of research for the project began 17 years ago.

His first volume is now used to teach history in Oklahoma classrooms.