Thursday, April 21st 2022, 10:01 pm

By: News 9

At least one person is in custody after a late-night standoff near Midwest Boulevard and Arbor Drive in Midwest City.

Officers say the situation started as a fight between roommates.

During the standoff, police blocked streets off and were armed with rifles surrounding the house.

More details are expected to be released on Friday.





This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the latest updates.