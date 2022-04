Monday, April 18th 2022, 6:41 am

By: News 9

This week's Innovative Teacher is Bobbi Gore.

She is a teacher at Le Monde International School in Norman.

During Thanksgiving, she had her kids create their own "Macy's Day Parade" based on characters from books they read.

The children used software to video the "balloon" in the parade and did a voiceover explaining the balloon in their immersion language of French or Spanish.

