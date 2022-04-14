Thursday, April 14th 2022, 6:23 pm

'We've Screwed Up A Little Bit': Lawmakers Grill Turnpike Official Over Norman Expansion Plan

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority faced criticism from lawmakers Thursday over the agency’s rollout of a multi-million dollar planned Kickapoo Turnpike expansion.

The questions centered around how many people will be displaced from their homes and businesses and why lawmakers weren't notified before the announcement, leading a turnpike representative to admit the agency "screwed up."

“It is hard for us to get information,” Rep. Denise Crosswhite-Hader, R- Piedmont, said.

The questions came from the House Transportation Committee as they considered a bill to further study and slow down the planned expansion.

“Would you explain the process to us as to why the legislature didn’t hear about this until after it was announced to the public?” Crosswhite-Harder asked.

“You know, I think we acknowledge that we've screwed up a little bit on some of that,” Jordan Perdue with the Oklahoman Turnpike Authority said

“How and when were the landowners and businesses that are going to be impacted by the turnpike notified?” Rep. Steve Bashore, R-Miami, asked.

“The routes were unveiled in January at our board meeting and that’s really when people started calling and that’s part of the roll-out I think we could’ve handled a little bit better.’ Perdue said.

“Do you know how many businesses and homes will be affected?” Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, asked.

“We do not have that number right now,” Perdue responded.

“How is that information not part of the equation?” Rep. Mike Dobrinski, R-Okeene said.

Both the city of Norman and Cleveland County Commissioners have formally opposed the plan that some say could impact up to 700 homes.

The bill slowing the project, authored by Rep. Danny Sterling, R-Norman and Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, cleared the House committee 7 to 2.



