Wednesday, April 13th 2022, 12:29 pm

By: News 9

Gas Leak At Harvest Hills Elementary Resolved Following Evacuation

Harvest Hills Elementary School was evacuated Wednesday morning due to a gas leak.

Students of the schools were taken to Putnam City North High School.

According to Putnam City authorities, a gas line was hit by a contractor at the school.

Shortly after 11 a.m., the gas leak was resolved at the elementary, authorities said.

The kids who were transported to Putnam City North High School are being returned to Harvest Hills.

