OSBI Investigating Stabbing Death Of Alva Man

Monday, April 4th 2022, 10:32 am

By: News 9

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) announced Monday morning they are investigating the stabbing death of an Alva man.

They will assist the Alva Police Department with the investigation.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. Friday night, after a 911 call of a reported stabbing near 20 Locust Street in Alva.

At the scene, Alva Police Department and Woods County Sheriff's Office discovered Peter Lewis, a 53-year-old Alva man, with multiple wounds from being stabbed.

He was taken to Share Medical Center in Alva shortly after, where he was later pronounced dead.

Upon the initial investigation, agents identified the suspect of the stabbing as Keaton Smith, a 19-year-old from Alva.

Smith was detained at the scene of 20 Locust Street prior to being arrested by OSBI early Saturday morning.

He was booked into the Woods County Jail with a charge of Second Degree Murder.

The investigation of this case is still active, according to OSBI.