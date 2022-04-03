Suspect Killed After Shootout With Law Enforcement

Saturday, April 2nd 2022, 10:20 pm

A violent chase-turned-shootout on an Oklahoma turnpike stopped traffic for miles and left a robbery suspect dead.

Police said the suspect fired several rounds at officers along the Turner Turnpike Saturday afternoon, as their vehicles are riddled with bullets.

The suspect was eventually shot to death.

"We're very fortunate that no citizens were injured during the course of this pursuit," said Captain Valerie Littlejohn, with Oklahoma City Police.

According to troopers on scene, it all started when they were told an armed robbery suspect out of Sedona, Arizona was driving through the state.

"We located that vehicle and tried to initiate a traffic stop on it at I-40 and council," said Trooper Eric Foster, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The driver sped away and the pursuit was on, eventually leading troopers to the Kilpatrick Turnpike.

"At approximately Penn to Western area, the suspect began to fire rounds at the trooper while the car was moving," said Foster. "Several different bullets were shot at the trooper."

That pursuit got to the Turner Turnpike when troopers were able to use a tactical maneuver to get the suspect stopped. They were able to close traffic along the turnpike.

"The suspect exited the vehicle, grabbed a long rifle, and began to fire at law enforcement," Foster said.

Troopers returned fire, as the suspect died at the scene. Fortunately, no one else was hurt.

"It can be very dangerous when you have someone who's shooting out from a moving vehicle and there's other cars on the roadway," Littlejohn said.

OHP continued to work that scene throughout the day. That suspect involved has not been identified yet.

