OHP: Suspect In Active Shooter Situation Dies Along Turner Turnpike

Saturday, April 2nd 2022, 7:36 pm

Suspect Killed After Shootout With Authorities

Suspect Killed After Shootout With Law Enforcement

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the shooter in a pursuit along the Turner Turnpike has died.

The announcement was made during an OHP-Oklahoma City police joint news conference Saturday afternoon.

The shooter was on the turnpike and west of North Hiwassee Road.

Related Story: Turner Turnpike Closed For Several Hours Following Deadly Shootout

Authorities said the suspect was hit by gunfire. Trooper vehicles were also struck by gunfire.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said the turnpike between mile markers 140 and 141 in both directions is now closed.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted at Interstate 35 and westbound traffic is being diverted at the Kickapoo Turnpike. Troopers said there is no estimated time for reopening.

Nearby residents have been asked to avoid the area.

Stay tuned for updates.