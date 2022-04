Friday, April 1st 2022, 4:44 am

Links mentioned for News 9's newscasts on April 1, 2022.

Edmond Releases Growth Development Plan

The City of Edmond has released a growth development plan that covers the next three decades.





Redbud Classic 2022 - Course Maps

Course maps of this year's Redbud Classic, which takes place on April 2-April 3.