Live Updates: Severe Weather Heads Into Oklahoma; Warnings Issued

Tuesday, March 29th 2022, 11:53 pm

By: News 9

LIVE UPDATES:

12:08 a.m -- Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Okfuskee, Cleveland and McClain counties.

11:52 p.m. -- Tornado Watch issued for Carter, Hughes, Love, Murray, Okfuskee, Pontotoc, and Seminole counties until 7 a.m.

11:21 p.m. -- Tornado Warning issued for Pottawatomie and Seminole counties until 11:45 p.m.

11:12 p.m. --- Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Pottawatomie County until 11:45 p.m.

11:11 p.m. -- Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Carter, Hughes, Love, Murray, Pontotoc and Seminole counties until 1 a.m.

10:37 p.m. -- Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cleveland, McClain and Pottawatomie counties until 11:15 p.m.

10:24 p.m. -- Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Kay County until 11:15 p.m.

9:40 p.m. -- Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Garfield, Garvin, Grady, McClain and Major counties until 10:30 p.m.

9:06 p.m. -- Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Alfalfa, Blaine, Dewey, Garfield and Major County until 9:45 p.m.

8:57 p.m. -- A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Blaine and Dewey counties until 9:15 p.m.

8:28 p.m. -- The severe thunderstorm warning for Alfalfa, Major and Woods counties has been extended to 9:15 p.m.

7:54 p.m. -- A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Alfalfa and Woods counties until 8:30 p.m.

As of 7:30 p.m., there are a pair of severe thunderstorm warnings: one for Alfalfa and Garfield counties and one for Jackson and Tillman counties, both until 8:15 p.m.

***

The News 9 Weather Experts are tracking severe storms that are making their way into Oklahoma Tuesday evening.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Comanche, Custer, Dewey, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Jackson, Jefferson, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Major, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Stephens, Tillman and Washita counties until 1:00 a.m.

Some of these storms are expected to be severe with the possibility of producing hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.

