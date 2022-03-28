Suspect Shot, Killed In Trooper-Involved Pontotoc County Shooting

Sunday, March 27th 2022, 10:56 pm

A suspect was shot and killed by troopers in Pontotoc County Saturday evening after a domestic disturbance escalated to a shooting, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).

The OHP says that the Ada Police Department (APD) responded to the disturbance at an apartment complex in the city on Saturday. Once officers arrived, they spoke with the suspect who then fired a gun at them before barricading himself inside an apartment.

The APD requested the OHP Tactical Team, who approached the suspect's apartment before he opened fire again. This forced Troopers to return fire, shooting and killing 38-year-old Timothy Yocom.

The OHP said no one else was injured and the troopers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.