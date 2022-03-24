David's Spring Severe Weather Forecast

Wednesday, March 23rd 2022, 9:08 pm

It’s Spring in Oklahoma and that’s already meant tornadoes. Chief Meteorologist David Payne has been analyzing the data for his Spring Severe Weather Forecast.

Last spring had a below average number of tornadoes. La Nina is underway again this year. The Gulf of Mexico is also warm. That typically puts the bullseye for severe weather to our east.

As far as temperatures go: central, southern, and western Oklahoma will be above average. Precipitation will be average for central Oklahoma and below average for Western Oklahoma. That drought will hang on.

For hail, tornadoes and flooding central Oklahoma will be average, western Oklahoma will be less active and eastern Oklahoma more active. But David says we will have some big days producing tornadoes. He says this spring will be more active than last year.



