Monday, March 14th 2022, 7:41 am

Kingfisher Public Schools Being Investigated By OSBI Over Possible Abuse Allegations

Kingfisher Public Schools could be facing probation over abuse allegations within the district's football program.

Kingfisher's high school football program has been to the state finals five times under head coach Jeff Myers, winning it all in 2013.

But now he, other coaches and the district are being investigated for an alleged climate and culture of abuse, dating back to 2008.

According to the Oklahoman, this all began after a lawsuit was filed accusing the district and coaches of allowing hazing of freshman players on the football team.

Attorney Cameron Spradling wrote in the lawsuit, "the abuse is ongoing; children continue to be victimized."

The lawsuit details the hazing involving players being smacked with towels to locker room fights where coaches would act as spectators.

The state department of education notified Kingfisher Public Schools about their investigation into the football program on Friday, and a preliminary review could be completed within 30 business days.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister has called the allegations of abuse troubling and says the serious claims will be investigated thoroughly.

Both head football coach Myers and the school district have declined to comment on the investigation.