×
Watch Live: News 9 At 5
×
Breaking News: Police Responding To Barricaded Suspect In Edmond Hotel
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@6PM
LIVE
NOW
41°
Feels like 34°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
Hannah's 9 a.m. Tuesday Forecast
Join the conversation (
)
Tuesday, March 8th 2022, 9:40 am
By:
Hannah Scholl
Hannah's 9 a.m. Tuesday Forecast
Meteorologist Hannah Scholl has your 9 a.m. forecast for March 8, 2022.
More Like This
Hannah's 9 a.m. Tuesday Forecast
Hannah Scholl
Meteorologist Hannah Scholl has your 9 a.m. forecast for March 8, 2022.
Hannah's 9 a.m. Tuesday Forecast
Hannah Scholl
Meteorologist Hannah Scholl has your 9 a.m. forecast for March 8, 2022.
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Cassie Heiter
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your Afternoon Forecast for March 8, 2022.
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Cassie Heiter
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your Afternoon Forecast for March 8, 2022.
Jed's Tuesday School Day Forecast
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your School Day Forecast for March 8, 2022.
Jed's Tuesday School Day Forecast
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your School Day Forecast for March 8, 2022.
Tuesday Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for March 8, 2022.
Tuesday Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for March 8, 2022.
View More Stories
More Like This
Hannah's 9 a.m. Tuesday Forecast
Hannah Scholl
Meteorologist Hannah Scholl has your 9 a.m. forecast for March 8, 2022.
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Cassie Heiter
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your Afternoon Forecast for March 8, 2022.
Jed's Tuesday School Day Forecast
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your School Day Forecast for March 8, 2022.
Tuesday Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for March 8, 2022.
Monday Evening Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Monday Afternoon Forecast
Cassie Heiter
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your Afternoon Forecast for March 7, 2022.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Sherwin Miller Museum Displays Masks Made By Students
Meredith McCown
Decorative masks made by Tulsa area students are on display ahead of the Jewish holiday Purim next week. The competition is hosted by the Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art to help students learn more about the Jewish culture.
Sherwin Miller Museum Displays Masks Made By Students
Meredith McCown
Decorative masks made by Tulsa area students are on display ahead of the Jewish holiday Purim next week. The competition is hosted by the Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art to help students learn more about the Jewish culture.
Singer Eli Mattson Talks About His Musical Journey Ahead Of Tulsa Performance
News On 6
Eli Mattson was runner-up on Season 3 of America's Got Talent and he is performing all around Oklahoma with a show Tuesday night at the Tulsa Day Center. Eli joined News On 6 at 4 on Tuesday to talk about his music journey and to perform a little bit for us.
Singer Eli Mattson Talks About His Musical Journey Ahead Of Tulsa Performance
News On 6
Eli Mattson was runner-up on Season 3 of America's Got Talent and he is performing all around Oklahoma with a show Tuesday night at the Tulsa Day Center. Eli joined News On 6 at 4 on Tuesday to talk about his music journey and to perform a little bit for us.
Breeze Airways To Launch Service From Tulsa To Nashville
Mallory Thomas
A new nonstop flight from Tulsa to Nashville is coming just in time for summer travel.
Breeze Airways To Launch Service From Tulsa To Nashville
Mallory Thomas
A new nonstop flight from Tulsa to Nashville is coming just in time for summer travel.
Meet The New Jenks Police Chief
News On 6
The city of Jenks has a new police chief after 23-year-veteran Jason Jackson was selected for the position earlier this month. Chief Jackson joined News On 6 at 4 to talk about some of his goals for the department.
Meet The New Jenks Police Chief
News On 6
The city of Jenks has a new police chief after 23-year-veteran Jason Jackson was selected for the position earlier this month. Chief Jackson joined News On 6 at 4 to talk about some of his goals for the department.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Sherwin Miller Museum Displays Masks Made By Students
Meredith McCown
Decorative masks made by Tulsa area students are on display ahead of the Jewish holiday Purim next week. The competition is hosted by the Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art to help students learn more about the Jewish culture.
Singer Eli Mattson Talks About His Musical Journey Ahead Of Tulsa Performance
News On 6
Eli Mattson was runner-up on Season 3 of America's Got Talent and he is performing all around Oklahoma with a show Tuesday night at the Tulsa Day Center. Eli joined News On 6 at 4 on Tuesday to talk about his music journey and to perform a little bit for us.
Breeze Airways To Launch Service From Tulsa To Nashville
Mallory Thomas
A new nonstop flight from Tulsa to Nashville is coming just in time for summer travel.
Meet The New Jenks Police Chief
News On 6
The city of Jenks has a new police chief after 23-year-veteran Jason Jackson was selected for the position earlier this month. Chief Jackson joined News On 6 at 4 to talk about some of his goals for the department.
Police Responding To Barricaded Suspect In Edmond Hotel
News 9
Police are responding to a barricaded suspect at the La Quinta Inn off I-35 & Highway 77 in Edmond.
New Grant Helps Tulsa Police Test More Untested Sexual Assault Kits
Kristen Weaver
The Tulsa Police Department has received a new grant to help them test even more untested sexual assault kits. They received the same grant back in 2018, which has helped them test hundreds of kids that were previously untested. It also created vital new positions with TPD to help victims get justice. Coming up tonight at nine and 10, we will share what these grants have already accomplished and what it means to be able to test even more sexual assault kits.
View More Stories