Firefighters Battle Fire At Abandoned Apartment Building In NW OKC

Monday, March 7th 2022, 4:47 am

By: News 9

Oklahoma City firefighters battled an overnight fire at an abandoned and condemned apartment building on the northwest side of the city on Sunday.

Crews were called to the scene near Northwest 16th and Rockwell around 10:40 p.m.

Firefighters responded and found the blaze was contained to two apartments.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene but did not want to go to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and damages are expected to be around 32,000 dollars, according to officials.



