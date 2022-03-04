'Rhea Lana's' Holds Children's Consignment Event For Families

Friday, March 4th 2022, 10:03 am

By: News 9

Rhea Lana’s is holding their upscale children’s consignment event that takes place in Edmond every spring and fall.

Around 2,000 families attend the sale and it is a way for local families to make money by consigning and saving money for their families.

Baby gear, toys, furniture, shoes, clothes and more children necessities can be found at the event.

Their pre-sale shopping event is held on Thursday, March 3rd, Friday, March 4th or Saturday, March 5th.

The spring event fully opens shortly after and will be held from March 6th-10th in Edmond.

Click here for more information on the events.



