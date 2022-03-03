×
Special Feature: Interactive Timeline of Sen. Jim Inhofe's Career
Special Feature: Science Of The Vaccine (2022 Update)
Breaking News: OCPD: Woman Accidentally Shoots Husband In Stomach
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
What Caught My Eye: March 3
Join the conversation (
)
Thursday, March 3rd 2022, 10:13 am
By:
News 9
What Caught My Eye: March 3
Here's what's catching the News 9 team's eye on March 3, 2022.
What Caught My Eye: March 3
News 9
Here's what's catching the News 9 team's eye on March 3, 2022.
What Caught My Eye: March 3
News 9
Here's what's catching the News 9 team's eye on March 3, 2022.
Dino's Movie Moment: 'The Batman'
News 9
The newest Batman movie hits theaters this weekend, and this one is taking things a little darker. Our Movie Man Dino Lalli gives us a sneak peek.
Dino's Movie Moment: 'The Batman'
News 9
The newest Batman movie hits theaters this weekend, and this one is taking things a little darker. Our Movie Man Dino Lalli gives us a sneak peek.
Sassy Mama: Bananas
News 9
For this week's edition of Ask Sassy, Sassy Mama joined News 9 live from Hawaii to talk everything bananas.
Sassy Mama: Bananas
News 9
For this week's edition of Ask Sassy, Sassy Mama joined News 9 live from Hawaii to talk everything bananas.
Homeless Alliance Joins News 9 To Speak On Homelessness In The Metro
News 9
The Homeless Alliance and the City of Oklahoma City are trying to count exactly how many people in our city are experiencing homelessness right now.
Homeless Alliance Joins News 9 To Speak On Homelessness In The Metro
News 9
The Homeless Alliance and the City of Oklahoma City are trying to count exactly how many people in our city are experiencing homelessness right now.
Tulsa Woman Offering Courses To Educate Minorities About Finance
McKenzie Gladney
A Tulsa woman is offering courses and materials to help educate minorities about building financial wealth. Ray'Chel Wilson said she's trying to break down economic barriers and systemic issues to build up a new generation of minority entrepreneurs.
Tulsa Woman Offering Courses To Educate Minorities About Finance
McKenzie Gladney
A Tulsa woman is offering courses and materials to help educate minorities about building financial wealth. Ray'Chel Wilson said she's trying to break down economic barriers and systemic issues to build up a new generation of minority entrepreneurs.
Police: Restaurant Worker Pulled Gun On Customers Then Hid For Hours In Attic
Grant Stephens
Tulsa Police arrested an employee of a restaurant after they say he pulled a gun on a customer, then hid from police for seven hours inside the restaurant. Tulsa Police Officer Danny Bean said the seven-hour ordeal started outside the Fat Guys burger restaurant in Greenwood, right after a couple and their child walked in to order some food.
Police: Restaurant Worker Pulled Gun On Customers Then Hid For Hours In Attic
Grant Stephens
Tulsa Police arrested an employee of a restaurant after they say he pulled a gun on a customer, then hid from police for seven hours inside the restaurant. Tulsa Police Officer Danny Bean said the seven-hour ordeal started outside the Fat Guys burger restaurant in Greenwood, right after a couple and their child walked in to order some food.
Admiral Twin Drive-In Opening For 2022 Season
News On 6
Tulsa's Admiral Twin Drive-In will be open on March 4 for the 2022 season.
Admiral Twin Drive-In Opening For 2022 Season
News On 6
Tulsa's Admiral Twin Drive-In will be open on March 4 for the 2022 season.
Tulsa Police: Suspect Arrested For Impersonating Police Officer & Kidnapping
News On 6
A man has been arrested after Tulsa Police say he impersonated an officer, threatening a woman with arrest if she did not comply with sexual favors. The victim obtained the suspects tag number as he fled the scene, according to police. Trent Bain was identified as the suspect by officers from the Special Investigations Division Human Trafficking and Vice Unit.
Tulsa Police: Suspect Arrested For Impersonating Police Officer & Kidnapping
News On 6
A man has been arrested after Tulsa Police say he impersonated an officer, threatening a woman with arrest if she did not comply with sexual favors. The victim obtained the suspects tag number as he fled the scene, according to police. Trent Bain was identified as the suspect by officers from the Special Investigations Division Human Trafficking and Vice Unit.
