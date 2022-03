Thursday, March 3rd 2022, 9:48 am

By: News 9

Homeless Alliance Joins News 9 To Speak On Homelessness In The Metro

The Homeless Alliance and the City of Oklahoma City are trying to count exactly how many people in our city are experiencing homelessness right now.

News 9 was joined live by Megan Mueller of the Homeless Alliance to talk about homelessness in the metro.