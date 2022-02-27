News 9 at 6 p.m. Newscast (February 26).

500-Pound Bear Known As 'Hank The Tank' May Be Innocent In Most Home Break-ins

DNA evidence now shows that a 500-pound black bear the public had nicknamed "Hank the Tank" — blamed for breaking into dozens of homes across the Tahoe Keys area — may be innocent. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife on Thursday said there were three other bears responsible for damaging more than 30 properties that were originally linked solely to Hank.