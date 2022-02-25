×
News 9 10 P.M. Newscast (Feb 24)
Friday, February 25th 2022, 3:17 am
By:
News 9
News 9 10 P.M. Newscast (Feb 24)
News 9 10 P.M. Newscast (Feb 24)
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (Feb. 24)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 24, 2022 4 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (Feb. 24)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 24, 2022 4 p.m. newscast now.
Sources: Gov. Stitt Won't Run For Senate Seat, But Who Might?
Scott Mitchell
Representatives for Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt tell News 9 that he does not intend to run for U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe's soon-to-be-open Senate seat. But who might run? And who has a chance to win -- and why?
Inhofe Chief Of Staff To Announce Run For Senate Seat
Ryan Welton
U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe hasn't yet formally announced his plans to resign from the Senate, but there's already a candidate for his soon-to-be-open seat.
