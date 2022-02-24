Lacey And Jed's Early Morning Winter Storm Forecast

Science Of The Vaccine: 2022 Update

Join News 9’s Amanda Taylor and a panel of experts for ‘The Science of the Vaccine: 2022 Update’ as they discuss the COVID-19 vaccine and answer viewer questions to give updates to the virus, the vaccine and what to expect in the future. After watching, if you’re interested, you can take a survey by clicking the link here: https://bit.ly/3AmNEZq