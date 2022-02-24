×
Watch Live: Science Of The Vaccine (2022 Update)
Breaking News: Reports: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe To Resign Seat Next Week
Lacey And Jed's Early Morning Winter Storm Forecast
Thursday, February 24th 2022, 5:12 am
By:
Lacey Swope,
Jed Castles
Lacey And Jed's Early Morning Winter Storm Forecast
Meteorologists Lacey Swope and Jed Castles have your early Thursday morning winter storm forecast.
Former Owasso Police Officer Dies From COVID-19
News On 6
An Owasso Police Officer has passed away due to complications associated with COVID-19. Officer Loran King died on Wednesday, February 23.
Science Of The Vaccine: 2022 Update
News On 6
Join News 9’s Amanda Taylor and a panel of experts for ‘The Science of the Vaccine: 2022 Update’ as they discuss the COVID-19 vaccine and answer viewer questions to give updates to the virus, the vaccine and what to expect in the future. After watching, if you’re interested, you can take a survey by clicking the link here: https://bit.ly/3AmNEZq
Oklahoma Leaders React To Invasion Of Ukraine
Erika Lee
Senators, congresspeople, professors, and leaders in Oklahoma have been posting on social media to share their thoughts on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Main Road Conditions Improving In Tahlequah
Jordan Tidwell
While a lot of the main roads are better, people are running into problems in their neighborhoods and parking lots. News On 6's Jordan Tidwell continues our team coverage in Tahlequah.
Biden Selects Kenneth R. Corn To Serve As USDA State Director For Rural Development In Oklahoma
News 9
President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., announced his appointment of Kenneth R. Corn as the USDA State Director for Rural Development in Oklahoma.
Reports: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe To Resign Seat Next Week
News On 6
United States Sen. Jim Inhofe, 87, will announce his resignation Monday from the body he's served for 28 years, according to multiple reports.
